Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan and more stars join 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35

ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' stars Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa. (Andrew Eccles/Disney)

A new crop of celebrities is trading their day jobs for dancing shoes as Dancing with the Stars gears up for season 35.

The new season brings a fresh celebrity cast, returning fan-favorite pros and a new addition to the professional lineup following the first-ever season of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

The full celebrity cast and professional dancer pairings for season 35 were revealed Wednesday exclusively on Good Morning America.

This season's cast includes actresses Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles and Tatyana Ali; Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson; chef Giada De Laurentiis; reality TV stars Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller and Tyler Cameron; singer Taylor Hanson; Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality Guillermo Rodriguez and more.

Adele Zaikman will join Dancing with the Stars season 35 as a pro after winning the inaugural season of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

Zaikman was crowned the winner during the series' Aug. 31 finale, earning a spot as a professional dancer in the DWTS ballroom.

Season 35 will also see the return of longtime pro Sharna Burgess, who will compete for the first time since season 30 in 2021.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are returning to the judges' table, with Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough returning as co-hosts.

Dancing with the Stars season 35 will kick off with a two-night premiere Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Following the two-night premiere, the show will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.