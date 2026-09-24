Kacey Musgraves to honor Dolly at the VMAs

Kacey Musgraves performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

In honor of Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves will perform a tribute to Dolly coming up on Sunday at the 2026 VMAs. This marks Kacey’s first onstage appearance at the VMAs in five years.

Musgraves expressed her grief over Parton’s passing, finding comfort in imagining her reuniting with her late husband, Carl Dean, who passed away in March 2025.

When hearing about Dolly’s passing, Kacey said on her socials, “This really hurts. I’m not over it, and I’m never gonna be over it.”

Musgraves highlighted the impact of Parton’s loss on the world, describing her as a matriarch and a light, emphasizing the difficulty of navigating these times without her presence.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards are taking place Sunday night from LA and will air live starting at 7:30 pm Eastern.

You can read more about Kacey and her upcoming tribute to Dolly at Yahoo.