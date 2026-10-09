Keegan Allen says he was robbed at gunpoint, knifepoint in LA: 'My life for a watch'

Keegan Allen attends the MOCA Benefit 2019 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Jc Olivera/Getty Images)

Keegan Allen said he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint in West Hollywood, California, in a video posted to social media after the incident.

The Pretty Little Liars actor appeared bloodied and out of breath in the video, which was posted Thursday night local time, as he explained what allegedly transpired.

"I was just robbed of my watch," Allen said, explaining the incident took place outside a grocery store.

He continued, "These two dudes hit me in the head, pointed a gun at me with a knife, and then took off."

Allen's post also included what appears to be surveillance video showing the incident.

In the video, part of Allen's face is bloodied, from his forehead down his face and neck, with blood appearing on his hand as well.

"West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch," wrote Allen in his social media post.

In a statement to ABC News, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said around 9:05 p.m. deputies responded to a West Hollywood location "regarding robbery call for service."

The statement said deputies made contact with a male adult who "stated he was approached by two male adults dressed in black clothing."

"One suspect pointed a silver handgun at the victim while the other pointed a knife and demanded the victim's watch and bracelet. Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with the handgun," according to the sheriff's department.

The statement said the "suspects obtained the victim's watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle."

The statement confirmed the victim "sustained a laceration to his forehead" and was evaluated by Los Angeles County Fire but was not taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's department urged the public to contact West Hollywood Station Detectives with further information.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Allen for more information.

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