Lainey Wilson surprises fans with John Mayer onstage performance

CMA Fest 2026 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day three of the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Lainey Wilson had a big surprise for fans at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s ‘All for the Hall’ charity event a few days ago in LA when she invited John Mayer to the stage to perform their song “Phone, Keys, Wallet” together.

The song, which was released back in June, features John Mayer on guitar paired with Lainey’s vocals.

The event, which was also hosted by Lainey Wilson, benefits the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum educational initiatives, including their flagship “Words & Music” program.

@mayersbelief

Last night, John joined Lainey on stage to perform their collaboration, Phone, Keys, Wallet live together. The performance was at a benefit for the Country Music Hall of Fame’s educational programs. Their voices sound so good together and I loved John’s solo❤️ #johnmayer #laineywilson #johnmayerfan #trending #viral

♬ original sound - mayersbelief(JM Fan Account)
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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