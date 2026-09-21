Lainey Wilson surprises fans with John Mayer onstage performance

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day three of the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson had a big surprise for fans at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s ‘All for the Hall’ charity event a few days ago in LA when she invited John Mayer to the stage to perform their song “Phone, Keys, Wallet” together.

The song, which was released back in June, features John Mayer on guitar paired with Lainey’s vocals.

The event, which was also hosted by Lainey Wilson, benefits the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum educational initiatives, including their flagship “Words & Music” program.