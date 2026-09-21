Lainey Wilson surprises fans with John Mayer onstage performance

Lainey Wilson had a big surprise for fans at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s ‘All for the Hall’ charity event a few days ago in LA when she invited John Mayer to the stage to perform their song “Phone, Keys, Wallet” together.
The song, which was released back in June, features John Mayer on guitar paired with Lainey’s vocals.
The event, which was also hosted by Lainey Wilson, benefits the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum educational initiatives, including their flagship “Words & Music” program.
@mayersbelief
Last night, John joined Lainey on stage to perform their collaboration, Phone, Keys, Wallet live together. The performance was at a benefit for the Country Music Hall of Fame’s educational programs. Their voices sound so good together and I loved John’s solo❤️ #johnmayer #laineywilson #johnmayerfan #trending #viral♬ original sound - mayersbelief(JM Fan Account)