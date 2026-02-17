The definitive guide to every country music festival in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be another amazing year of country music and, specifically, country music festivals! There are so many festivals happening across the world that we are here to help you plan out your 2026 by listing out EVERY country music festival happening this year.
Check out our list below and let us know which festivals you want to attend.
February
- Innings Festival - February 20th - 22nd - Tuscon, AZ
- Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference - February 26th - March 1st - Fort Worth, TX
- WinterWonderGrass Colorado - February 27th - March 1st - Steamboat Springs, CO
- Extra Innings Festival - February 27th, 28th - Tempe, AZ
March
- C2C Berlin - March 5th -8th - Berlin, Germany
- Boots In the Park - Norco - March 7th - Norco, CA
- C2C Festival - March 13th - 15th - London, UK
- Cayamo 2026 Cruise - March 13th - 20th - Departing from Miami, FL on March 13th
- Luck Reunion 2026 - March 19th - Spicewood, TX
- Outlaw Country Cruise 2026 - March 20th - 25th - Departs from Miami, FL on March 20th
- Outlaws + Legends Music Festival - March 20th & 21st - Abilene, TX
- CMC Rocks - March 20th - 22nd - Ipswich, Australia
- Boots In The Park - Gilbert - March 21st - Gilbert, AZ
April
- Country Thunder Arizona - April 9th -12th - Florence, AZ
- Hogs For The Cause - April 10th -11th - New Orleans, LA
- The Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026 - April 10th - 12th - New Orleans, LA
- Cattle Country Fest - April 10th - 12th - Gonzales, TX
- ChiliFest 2026 - April 10th - 11th - Snook, TX
- Tortuga Music Festival - April 10th -12th - Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Boots In The Park - Bakersfield - April 11th - Bakersfield, CA
- Boots In The Park - San Diego - April 11th - San Diego, CA
- Bluegrass Bourbon & Brews 2026 - April 17th - 19th - River Falls, WI
- Old Settler’s Music Festival 2026 - April 17th - 19th - Driftwood, TX
- Boots In the Park - Fresno - April 18th - Fresno, CA
- Two Stepp Inn - April 18th - 19th - Georgetown, TX
- MerleFest - April 23rd - 26th - Wilkesboro, NC
- Stagecoach Festival - April 24th -26th - Indio, CA
- Lonestar Smokeout - April 24th - 26th - Arlington, TX
- High Water Festival - April 26th - 27th - North Charleston, SC
- Key West Songwriters Festival 2026 - April 29th - May 3rd - Key West, FL
- Calf Fry 2026 - April 30th - May 2nd - Stillwater, OK
May
- Rock The Country - May 1st and 2nd - Bellvillel, TX
- Country Thunder Florida - May 2nd - 4th - Tampa, FL
- Boots In The Park - Albuquerque 2026 - May 15th and 16th - Albuquerque, NM
- Highways Festival 2026 - May 15th - 17th - London, UK
- Wildflower! Music Festival 2026 - May 15th - 17th - Richardson, TX
- Rooster Walk 16 - May 21st - 24th - Martinsville, VA
- DelFest - May 21st - 24th - Cumberland, MD
- Patriotic Festival 2026 - May 22nd -24th - Norfolk, VA
- Gulf Coast Jam - May 28th - May 31st - Panama City Beach, FL
- Meadows Music Festival 2026 - May 29th and 30th - Fergus, Ontario
- Rock The Country - May 29th and 30th - Bloomingdale, GA
June
- CMA Fest - June 4th -7th - Nashville, TN
- Carolina Country Music Fest - June 4th - 7th - Myrtle Beach, SC
- Railbird Music Festival - June 6th and 7th - Lexington, KY
- Kickn’ Up Kountry 2026 - June 10th - 13th - Karlstad, MN
- Rock The South - June 11th - 13th - Decatur, AL
- Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - June 11th - 14th - Manchester, TN
- Country Fest Queensland 2026 - June 12th and 13th - Townsville, Australia
- Tailgate N’ Tallboys Bloomington - June 12th - 15th - Bloomington, IL
- Buckeye Country Superfest - June 13th - Columbus, OH
- The Country Fest - June 17th - 20th - North Lawrence, OH
- Red Lodge Songwriter Festival 2026 - June 18th -20th - Red Lodge, MT
- Tailgate N’ Tallboys Illinois 2026 - June 18th - 20th - Bloomington, IL
- SummerFest - June 18th-20th, 25th-27th, and July 2nd -4th - Milwaukee, WI
- Winstock Country Festival 2026 - June 19th and 20th - Winsted, MN
- Barefoot Country Music Fest - June 18th - 21st - Wildwood, NJ
- Chinook Fest 2026 - June 19th - 21st - Naches, WA
- Red Wing Roots Music Festival - June 19th - 21st - Mt. Solon, VA
- Cotton Fest - June 25th - 26th - Lubbock, TX
- Hoofbeat Country Fest - June 25th - 27th - Cadott, WI
- Country Stampede 2026 - June 25th - 27th - Bonner Springs, KS
- Jackalope Jamboree - June 25th - 27th - Pendleton, OR
- Outskirts Music Festival 2026 - Saskatoon, SK - June 26th
- Big Ponderoo 2026 - June 26th and 27th - Sisters, OR
- Country Thunder Alberta 2026 - June 26th - 28th - Calgary, AB
- Dauphin’s Countryfest 2026 - June 25th - 28th - Dauphin, MB
- Lakes Jam 2026 - June 25th -28th - Brainerd, MN
- State Fayre Festival - June 26th - 28th - Chelmsford, UK
- Rock The Country - June 27th and 28th - Sioux Falls, SD
July
- Madison Regatta and Roostertail Music Festival 2026 - July 2nd - July 5th - Madison, IN
- Cowboys Music Festival - July 2nd - 12th - Calgary, AB
- Calgary Stampede 2026 - July 3rd - 12th - Calgary, AB
- Big Red Bash 2026 - July 7th - 9th - Birdsville, Australia
- Norsk Countrytreff - July 8th - 12th - Breim, Norway
- Hodag Country Festival - July 9th - 12th - Rhinelander, WI
- Country Boom 2026 - July 9th - 11th - West Salem, WI
- Country Thunder Saskatchewan - July 9th - 12th - Craven, SK, Cananda
- Windy City Smokeout - July 9th - 12th - Chicago, IL
- Cavendish Beach Music Festival - July 9th - July 11th - Cavendish, PEI, Canada
- ND Country Fest 2026 - July 9th -11th - New Salem, ND
- Vicki’s Camp N Country - July 9th - 11th - Redwood Falls, MN
- Rock The Country, - July 10th and 11th - Ashland, KY
- Country Concert - July 10th - 12th - Fort Loramie, OH
- Lakefront Music Fest 2026 - July 10th and 11th - Prior Lake, MN
- Lallycooler 2026 - July 10th and 11th - Sioux Falls, SD
- Pendleton Whisky Music Fest - July 11th - Pendleton, OR
- Rock The Park - July 15th - 18th - London, ON
- Country Jam USA - July 16th - 18th - Eau Claire, WI
- Country Thunder Wisconsin - July 16th - 19th - Twin Lakes, WI
- Freedom Fest - July 17th and 18th - Little Falls, MN
- Cheyenne Frontier Days - July 17th - 26th - Cheyenne, WY
- Under The Big Sky Music Festival - Dates July 17th - 19th - Whitefish, MT
- Great Jones County Fair 2026 - July 22nd - 26th - Monticello, IA
- Headwaters Country Jam - July 23rd - 25th - Three Forks, MT
- Night In The Country Nevada - July 23rd - 25th - Yerington, NV
- Rock The Country - July 25th and 26th - Anderson, SC
- County Line Country Fest - July 30th - August 1st - Prairie du Chien, WI
- Big Valley Jamboree - July 30th - August 2nd - Camrose, AB, Canada
- Sunfest Country Festival - July 30th - August 2nd - Lake Cowichan, BC
- Wildlands Festival Big Sky 2026 - July 31st and August 1st - Big Sky, MT
- Oregon Jamboree - July 31st - August 2nd - Sweet Home, OR
- Musikfest 2026 - July 31st - August 9th - Bethlehem, PA
August
- WE Fest - August 5th - 8th - Detroit Lakes, MN
- Ashley For The Arts - August 6th - 8th - Arcadia, WI
- Rock The Rind 2026 - August 6th - 8th - Brownstown, IN
- XROADS41 - August 6th - 8th - Oshkosh, WI
- Voices Of America Country Music Fest - August 6th - 9th - West Chester, OH
- Boots And Hearts Music Festival - August 7th - 9th - Burl’s Creek, ON, Canada
- Rock The Country - August 8th and 9th - Hastings, MI
- LASSO Montreal - August 14th-16th - Montreal, QC, Canada
- Neon Nights - August 14th and 15th - North Lawrence, OH
- Festival Country Lotbiniere 2026 - August 27th - 29th - St. Agapit, QC
- YQM Country Fest 2026 - August 27th - 29th - Moncton, NB
- The Long Road Festival - August 27th - 30th - Lutterworth, UK
- Boots And Hearts West - August 28th and 29th - Edmonton, AB
- Rock The Country - August 28th and 29th - Ocala, FL
September
- Caveman Music Festival - September 4th - 6th - Weston, CO
- The British Country Music Festival - September 4th - 6th - Blackpool, UK
- FarmJam Music Festival - September 4th - 6th - Colville, WA
- McHenry Music Festival - September 10th - 12th - McHenry, IL
- Unbroken Circle Music Festival - September 10th - 12th - Madison, IN
- Rock The Country - September 11th and 12th - Hamburg, NY
- Evanston Folk Festival - September 12th - 13th - Evanston, IL
- AmericanaFest - September 15th - 19th - Nashville, TN
- Misty City Music Festival - September 18th - 20th - Niagara Falls, ON
- Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Dates TBA - Franklin, TN
- Bourbon & Beyond - September 24th - 27th - Louisville, KY
- Healing Appalachia - Dates TBA - Ashland, KY
- Born & Raised Music Festival - Dates TBA - Pryor, OK
October
- Coutnry Calling 2026 - October 2nd and 3rd - Ocean City, MD
- Peacemaker Festival - October 2nd and 3rd - Fort Smith, AR
- Riverfront Revival - October 9th and 10th - CHarleston, SC
- Savannah In The Round - October 8th - 11th - Mareeba, Australia
- Keep It Country Festival - October 23rd - London, UK
November
- St. Pete Country Fest - November 20th - 22nd - St. Petersburg, FL
December
- No festivals currently scheduled
