Luke Bryan’s confession about Chris Stapleton is hilarious

Luke Bryan & Friends - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan perform onstage at Luke Bryan & Friends at Bridgestone Arena on September 24, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
By Jay Edwards

Did you know that Chris Stapleton is Luke Bryan’s favorite singer? He said that Chris is #1 on his Mount Rushmore of country music.

But when it comes to these two singing together, hearing Luke describe they way Chris Stapleton stares at him is hilarious!

Is it a bromance? Is it the intensity and talent Chris brings to the stage? Whatever it is, it’s funny as hell!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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