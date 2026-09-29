Luke Bryan’s confession about Chris Stapleton is hilarious

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan perform onstage at Luke Bryan & Friends at Bridgestone Arena on September 24, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Did you know that Chris Stapleton is Luke Bryan’s favorite singer? He said that Chris is #1 on his Mount Rushmore of country music.

But when it comes to these two singing together, hearing Luke describe they way Chris Stapleton stares at him is hilarious!

Is it a bromance? Is it the intensity and talent Chris brings to the stage? Whatever it is, it’s funny as hell!