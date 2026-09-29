Luke Bryan’s confession about Chris Stapleton is hilarious

Did you know that Chris Stapleton is Luke Bryan’s favorite singer? He said that Chris is #1 on his Mount Rushmore of country music.
But when it comes to these two singing together, hearing Luke describe they way Chris Stapleton stares at him is hilarious!
Is it a bromance? Is it the intensity and talent Chris brings to the stage? Whatever it is, it’s funny as hell!
Luke Bryan may be falling in love with Chris Stapleton… #LukeBryan #ChrisStapleton #TheTonightShow #countrymusic https://t.co/pTfzzdj4IT— Country Sayings (@countrysayingss) September 28, 2026