Luke Bryan’s son, Bo, commits to play football at the University of Georgia

Bo Bryan is going to be a Bulldog!
The son of country music superstar, Luke Bryan, has officially committed to play football at the University of Georgia. Bo committed to coach Kirby Smart an the Bulldogs less than a week after receiving an offer.
“It meant everything to me and a dream come true when I got that offer,” he told USA Today. “I always knew that if I ever got the offer, then that’s where I was going to be.”
Bo has also received offers from East Tennessee State, North Alabama, UT Martin and Austin Peay, among others.