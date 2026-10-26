Luke Bryan’s son, Bo, commits to play football at the University of Georgia

ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Music artist Luke Bryan looks on before the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bo Bryan is going to be a Bulldog!

The son of country music superstar, Luke Bryan, has officially committed to play football at the University of Georgia. Bo committed to coach Kirby Smart an the Bulldogs less than a week after receiving an offer.

“It meant everything to me and a dream come true when I got that offer,” he told USA Today. “I always knew that if I ever got the offer, then that’s where I was going to be.”

Bo has also received offers from East Tennessee State, North Alabama, UT Martin and Austin Peay, among others.