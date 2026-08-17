Luke Bryan’s son, Bo, to have his high school football season opener aired on ESPN2

Singer songwriter Luke Bryan speaks onstage at the Super Bowl LI Pregame Show Press Conference on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Luke Bryan isn’t the only superstar in the Bryan family.

His son Bo is a highly recruited quarterback from Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, TN and his season opener will be aired on ESPN2! The matchup between Battle Ground Academy and St. Michael Catholic (AL) will be a star studded one as Bo takes on former NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers’ son Gunner. Phillip Rivers is also the head coach of St. Michael Catholic.

Bo has received several college offers and Gunner is following in his dad’s footsteps and has committed to play QB at North Carolina State.

The game will air on ESPN2 Saturday, August 22nd at 1:30pm EST.