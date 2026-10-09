Marvel TV series 'Zodiac' sets 2028 Disney+ release

The Marvel TV universe is expanding.

A new live-action series called Zodiac is set to debut on Disney+ in 2028. Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise, made the announcement at Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's New York Comic Con panel on Thursday.

“It’s a spy thriller,” Winderbaum said. “And for anyone who knows the comics, if you look closely at this title design, you’ll see a few clues about where we’re going.”

Zodiac is set to start shooting in London in spring 2027.

"I can’t tell you anything else about it yet because it’s a secret,” Winderbaum said during the panel. "We’re going to start casting it in a couple weeks."

This new series marks the first live-action Marvel show announced since 2025's Ironheart. The series Wonder Man premiered in January but was eventually canceled despite originally scoring a second season renewal and an Emmy nomination for its star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

As for upcoming Marvel series, VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ Oct. 14. It marks the end to the trilogy of shows that also includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Daredevil: Born Again, meanwhile, will return for its third and final season in 2027.

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