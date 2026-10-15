Megan Moroney is an American Girl Doll!

Megan Moroney is officially teaming up with American Girl for her very own doll! The collection includes a pink sequined stage outfit, boots, concert accessories, and even a guitar and microphone.

What makes this really special is Megan grew up with her very own American Girl doll - Emily Bennett. Megan shared “she looked the most like me, and I just remember I got her every outfit possible..so she was very well dressed!”

Megan’s American Girl Doll is officially avaliable on americangirl.com and will be at Target starting in November.