Megan Moroney releases new smoothie

FILE PHOTO: Megan Moroney performs onstage for the Capital One JamFest during the 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 05, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She recently canceled a concert after three songs, citing illness. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports)

Megan Moroney has just teamed up with Erewhon to launch a new smoothie. The smoothie is inspired by her “Cloud 9″ album and is called “Easy Tiger Smoothie.”

It’s a blend of banana, cacao nibs, peaches, coconut cream, greek yogurt, creatine, and cherries!

Erewhon also shared “With this smoothie, Erewhon proudly supports @stjude—a leading Children’s Research Hospital with a mission to advance cures and prevention for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research and treatment.”