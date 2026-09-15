Megan Moroney releases new smoothie

Megan Moroney
Concert canceled FILE PHOTO: Megan Moroney performs onstage for the Capital One JamFest during the 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 05, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She recently canceled a concert after three songs, citing illness. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports) (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Megan Moroney has just teamed up with Erewhon to launch a new smoothie. The smoothie is inspired by her “Cloud 9″ album and is called “Easy Tiger Smoothie.”

It’s a blend of banana, cacao nibs, peaches, coconut cream, greek yogurt, creatine, and cherries!

Erewhon also shared “With this smoothie, Erewhon proudly supports @stjude—a leading Children’s Research Hospital with a mission to advance cures and prevention for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research and treatment.”

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