Megan Moroney reveals the oddest place she’s ever heard her song... And this one is odd

Imagine having a very personal treatment done and suddenly, your song comes on the speakers overhead. That’s exactly what happened to Megan Moroney while she was at a medspa and she said it was weird!

According to People, Megan said “I was getting laser hair removal on my entire body. I was getting zapped in places you shouldn’t be zapped.”

What was the song that came on? She said it was “I’m Not Pretty” and added, “You just hear that, and I was like, ‘Okay.’”

I’m guessing you don’t tell the person doing the laser treatment at the time, “Hey, that’s me!”