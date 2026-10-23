Megan Moroney reveals the oddest place she’s ever heard her song... And this one is odd

Megan Moroney performs at 2025 CMA Music Fest (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Jay Edwards

Imagine having a very personal treatment done and suddenly, your song comes on the speakers overhead. That’s exactly what happened to Megan Moroney while she was at a medspa and she said it was weird!

According to People, Megan said “I was getting laser hair removal on my entire body. I was getting zapped in places you shouldn’t be zapped.”

What was the song that came on? She said it was “I’m Not Pretty” and added, “You just hear that, and I was like, ‘Okay.’”

I’m guessing you don’t tell the person doing the laser treatment at the time, “Hey, that’s me!”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter