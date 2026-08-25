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Nancy and Woody talk to Thomas Rhett about family life, his upcoming show in Columbus, and more!
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ACM Awards:
Thomas Rhett arrives at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.
(Dick Clark Productions/Dick Clark Productions via Getty)
By
Woody
August 25, 2026 at 10:56 am EDT
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