Oklahoma’s new student-athlete training facility to be named “Toby Keith Family Performance Center”

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 20: Recording artist Toby Keith acknowledges fans as he attends a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Washington Huskies during the 2014 MGM Grand Showcase basketball event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Washington won 69-67. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The University of Oklahoma has announced that their new student-athlete training facility will be named “Toby Keith Family Performance Center!”

The “Toby Keith Family Performance Center” will serve as a player development center attached to the Kimrey Family Stadium, the home of the Sooners baseball team. The facility is being built following a donation from Toby’s family.