Phil Collins says he hopes to make new music, perform again despite health challenges

Nicholas Collins, Inductee Phil Collins, Lily Collins and Joely Collins attend the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Phil Collins is not ruling out a return to the stage.

The 75-year-old musician, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, told reporters backstage at the ceremony in Los Angeles that he hopes to perform again and make new music despite ongoing health challenges.

"I can't believe that I am not going to do something. I'm not very good at doing nothing," Collins said.

While the former Genesis frontman acknowledged that his drumming days may be over, he said performing live remains a possibility.

"In terms of playing live. I think my drumming days are probably done," Collins said.

"But just the other night I was talking to the kids about it, you know, and everyone got excited, including myself, that it's not beyond the realm of possibility of doing some shows," he added.

Collins also expressed interest in returning to the recording studio to work on new music with musicians from his longtime band.

"And I'd like to get down to my studio just to sort of have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to help uh to to hear and sort of enjoy," he said. "So it's a work in progress."

The comments came as Collins was honored for his solo career at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater. He was previously inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010.

Collins attended the ceremony with his family, including his son Nicholas Collins and daughters Lily Collins and Joely Collins. He walked the red carpet using two canes.

During the ceremony, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker paid tribute to Collins while introducing him.

"I remember hearing those drums for the first time and being blown away. That sound changed everything," Barker said.

Collins received a standing ovation before accepting the honor.

"Thank you so much, I'm really not as bad as it looks," Collins joked, holding up his canes. "I'm much better."

The Grammy-winning musician also reflected on his decades-long career, which began when he started playing drums at age 5.

"I've really been just very, very lucky. I grew up just wanting to play the drums," he said.

The ceremony featured Cynthia Erivo performing Collins' hit "In the Air Tonight," accompanied by Barker on drums.

Collins also offered fans a hopeful message about his musical future.

"There are lots of rumors about whether I'm going to tour, but you haven't heard the last of me, I can promise you that," he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.