Richard Madden, Gugu Mbatha-Raw Netflix series 'Trinity' gets release date, official trailer

We now know when the new series Trinity will arrive on Netflix.

The streaming service has revealed that the upcoming drama series starring Richard Madden and Gugu Mbatha-Raw will debut on Dec. 1.

The show follows "a heroic female naval officer" who "becomes involved with the outwardly charismatic secretary of defense, only to discover he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy," according to its official synopsis.

Netflix also released the series' official trailer. It finds Mbatha-Raw starring as Commander Katherine Decker, who is second-in-command aboard a nuclear submarine called the USS Kansas. We see her interact with Madden's Secretary of Defense Webb Preston. It is her unlikely bond with him that draws her into danger surrounding a top-secret program code-named Trinity.

"If you want to protect your crew, help me make the world a safer place, I need to hear what you're not telling me," Madden's Webb Preston says.

"This cannot be traced back to me," Mbatha-Raw's Katherine Decker responds, to which Webb says, "I've got your back."

Jed Mercurio showruns the series that he also executive produces and writes for.

Marcia Gay Harden, JD Pardo, Bruce Greenwood, Robert Wisdom, Kirk Acevedo, Ben Cotton, James Remar, Jason Ralph and Mark O’Brien also star in the new show.

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