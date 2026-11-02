Riley Green to perform at the all-new The Farmer Music Center in June

The brand-new The Farmer Music Center in Cincinnati is set to open next year. The venue just announced that Riley Green will be one of the very first artists to perform at the venue. Riley’s bringing his ‘That’s Just Me Tour 2027′ to the venue on Thursday, June 24th, 2027. Opening for Riley will be Hannah McFarland, Jake Worthington, and Muscadine Bloodline.
Concert Info
- Date: Thursday, June 24th
- Time: 7 PM
- Location: The Farmer Music Center
- There will be a special ticket presale for K99.1FM listeners on Thursday, November 5th between 10 AM and 10 PM.
- Just visit THIS LINK and enter the offer code WORSTWAY
- Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 6th at 10 AM
- Get tickets
- Map of the Farmer Music Center