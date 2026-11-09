Santa Ella spotted handing out Christmas bonuses

When you’re one of the BIGGEST names in country music right now and you’ve had one heck of a year, you want to pay it forward to the folks that helped you with your success. Right?

Well, that’s exactly what Ella Langley did with her crew over the weekend. Her Dandelion tour was wrapping up and she wanted to show her appreciation to all the men and women behind the scenes that helped her put on a great show.

But she didn’t hand out the bonuses dressed like “Ella,” she did it as Santa Ella!