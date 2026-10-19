Selena Gomez shares warning on vaping: 'It's changed my voice'

Selena Gomez is opening up to her fans about her struggle with vaping and the impact she thinks it has had on her vocal cords.

The Only Murders in the Building star and singer got candid in a selfie-style video shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday.

"I'm not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot," the 34-year-old said. "Nicotine is so hard to quit and I think I just wanted to say, if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it. It's so stupid and it's changed my voice."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that vaping, or the use of e-cigarettes, is not safe and that many vapes contain nicotine, an addictive and poisonous ingredient, and other chemicals that may cause cancer. Vaping is also associated with "increased risks of addiction, depression, anxiety, and hyperactivity," according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

"E-cigarettes should not be used by youth, young adults, or women who are pregnant," the CDC says. "Scientists still have a lot to learn about the short- and long-term health effects of using e-cigarettes."

Scientific research has not shown conclusive evidence related to the effects of vaping on one's voice but studies show vape users have reported experiencing symptoms such as dryness, coughing and breathing issues, irritation and worse vocal quality.

Gomez's discussion of vaping has come as the practice stands as a major concern among young people. A new study from JAMA Pediatrics shows that youth vaping decreased from 1.62% to 0.21% in the decade between 2014 and 2024 but that teen girls between 15 and 17 years old are vaping more than boys since 2021.

The CDC encourages vape users to quit and notes that vapes have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to aid in smoking cessation.

Gomez says she has stopped vaping and is encouraging others to do the same.

"I am really excited because I stopped and I just hope we can keep it up," she said. "It's really hard but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it too. It sucks."

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