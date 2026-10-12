Selma Blair arrested after alleged altercation on Delta flight

Selma Blair was arrested and is facing assault charges following an alleged altercation with flight attendants aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Sunday, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The Port Authority Police Department responded to a call Sunday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport regarding a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta flight 938, which was parked at the gate after arriving from Los Angeles International Airport, according to Port Authority officials.

The passenger, identified as Blair, was taken into custody following the alleged incident and transported to a hospital. Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News Blair was treated at Jamaica Hospital.

In a statement to ABC News, Blair's representative said, "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

Two flight attendants sustained injuries as a result of the alleged incident, while another was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Port Authority officials. The pilots informed air traffic controllers ahead of landing that one person had a bloody nose and another person had bite marks and requested that medical personnel be waiting at the gate.

There was no operational impact to the flight as it arrived ahead of schedule, and law enforcement met the flight when it landed, according to Delta.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," the airline said in a statement to ABC News.

The FBI and Federal Aviation Administration say they are investigating the alleged incident.

Sources familiar with the alleged incident told ABC News Blair arrived at Queens Central Booking on Monday, where she is facing two counts of assault for allegedly kicking an officer from the Port Authority Police Department. Blair is also facing a potential charge for an altercation with a nurse at the hospital, the sources said.

Blair was also issued a violation notice alerting her that she is facing federal charges of assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, a source familiar with the federal summons told ABC News.

The summons is answerable to the petty violations court in Brooklyn federal court, the sources said. There is no appearance date.

This is not the first time that Blair has been involved with an incident on a flight. In June 2016, the actress was removed from a plane on a stretcher and hospitalized after reportedly causing a scene.

Blair later apologized in a statement to Vanity Fair, saying that she had been under the influence at the time of the incident.

"I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret," she said at the time.

She added, "I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry."

Blair also opened up about the 2016 incident during a visit to The Talk in October that year, saying she'd had a "total psychotic blackout."

"It was horrible and frightening and I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I'm a mother," she added.

Blair, who is known for films like The Sweetest Thing, Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and more, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. In 2021, she announced that she was in remission.

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