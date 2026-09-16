'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swings past 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' as highest-grossing film at domestic box office

The force was with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sony Pictures' fourth Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man film has overtaken Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.

The Force Awakens was released in 2015. It has spent over a decade in the top spot at the North American box office, boasting a grand total of $936 million. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially passed the first installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, currently totaling $936.773 million. This comes after only 47 days in theaters.

Additionally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned $2.45 billion worldwide. This makes it the third highest-grossing movie of all time. It only comes behind James Cameron's original 2009 Avatar film at $2.9 billion and Avengers: Endgame at $2.7 billion.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened in theaters on July 31. It holds the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time with $360 million. Along with Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon also return in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed movie.

It finds Sadie Sink joining the Spider-Man universe alongside Tramell Tillman and Liza Colón-Zayas. Marvel mainstays who also appear in the movie are Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Marisa Tomei as May Parker.

The film follows Peter Parker as he fights full time as Spider-Man in a world who doesn't remember who he is. As he sees his old friends move on without him, Peter sparks a change "he may not have the power to control," according to an official description. "But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them."

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