Surprise! Look who Tyler Hubbard brought out on stage to join him

Imagine being in the crowd when Tyler Hubbard says, “I think if you guys make enough noise, we just might be able to bring BK out tonight!”
Tyler Hubbard is out on the road with Dan + Shay right now and in Atlanta last night, he surprised FGL fans with his boy Brian Kelley.
Maybe they can start doing that a little more for us...
Come on boys, we’re ready for more FGL!
@fgllfg
request granted ✅ the FGL boys are back in Georgia 🔥 @Florida Georgia Line #floridageorgialine #fgl #brocountry #tour #stay♬ Stay - Florida Georgia Line
@floridageorgialine
Had fun warming up for next year in Georgia 🔥♬ original sound - Florida Georgia Line