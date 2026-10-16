Surprise! Look who Tyler Hubbard brought out on stage to join him

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Imagine being in the crowd when Tyler Hubbard says, “I think if you guys make enough noise, we just might be able to bring BK out tonight!”

Tyler Hubbard is out on the road with Dan + Shay right now and in Atlanta last night, he surprised FGL fans with his boy Brian Kelley.

Maybe they can start doing that a little more for us...

Come on boys, we’re ready for more FGL!