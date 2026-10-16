Surprise! Look who Tyler Hubbard brought out on stage to join him

CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Imagine being in the crowd when Tyler Hubbard says, “I think if you guys make enough noise, we just might be able to bring BK out tonight!”

Tyler Hubbard is out on the road with Dan + Shay right now and in Atlanta last night, he surprised FGL fans with his boy Brian Kelley.

Maybe they can start doing that a little more for us...

Come on boys, we’re ready for more FGL!

@fgllfg

request granted ✅ the FGL boys are back in Georgia 🔥 @Florida Georgia Line #floridageorgialine #fgl #brocountry #tour #stay

♬ Stay - Florida Georgia Line
@floridageorgialine

Had fun warming up for next year in Georgia 🔥

♬ original sound - Florida Georgia Line
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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