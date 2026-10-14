Take a look inside Jelly Roll’s $7M Tennessee mansion

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Jelly Roll attends Netflix's Star Search Live Finale: Red Carpet at CBS Studio Center on February 17, 2026 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

When Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo split, the house that they previously lived in together hit the market for $6.9 million and it’s beautiful!

The property in Franklin, TN sits on almost 10-acres and it currently up for sale. Some of the features, include:

5 bedrooms/6.5 baths

A glass-walled car showroom

Resort style pool and spa

Chef’s kitchen

Media den

Fully equipped outdoor kitchen with grand covered porch

Built in 2022

It hit the market back on September 30th and has a current asking price of $6,999,999. If you’d like to take a tour of the property, it’s amazing, and can be seen on the MLS HERE.

Sucks that those two split, they were a really fun couple and Jelly is one of the nicest guys in the business. As long as they’re happy, that’s all that matters in life, just be happy yall.