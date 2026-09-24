'The Beast in Me' will return for season 2 at Netflix

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in episode 3 of season 1 of 'The Beast in Me.' (Netflix)

The Beast in Me is coming back for season 2.

Netflix has announced the series will return for a second season with Claire Danes back in her Emmy-nominated role as Aggie Wiggs. She executive produces alongside co-showrunner Howard Gordon, who also writes on the series. Daniel Pearle will co-showrun and executive produce season 2.

Additionally, Netflix announced it has forged a creative partnership with Gordon. He will develop new series exclusively for the streaming service through his Teakwood Lane Productions banner.

"We always told ourselves we'd only do a second season of The Beast in Me if we found a story that was worthy of the first — and I'm thrilled to say we found it. We loved making this show and our audience seemed to love watching it, so we're enormously grateful to Jinny Howe and Netflix, and to Karey Burke and 20th Television for giving us the chance to get the band back together and do it again," Gordon said in a press release.

Jinny Howe, the Netflix head of Scripted Series, said, "We are thrilled to bring back The Beast in Me and to welcome Howard Gordon to the Netflix family with this creative partnership. The series captivated global audiences, delivered extraordinary performances led by Claire Danes, and earned Matthew Rhys a historic Emmy win. We are incredibly proud of what Howard Gordon, Gabe Rotter, and the entire cast and crew achieved. We can't wait for audiences to see what Howard and Daniel Pearle have in store for the next season."

No further casting or season 2 details are available at this time. Netflix says audiences can expect the information at a later date.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.