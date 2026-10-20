Tim McGraw inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: 2026 Inductee, Tim McGraw speaks onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Press Conference at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw became the 159th member of the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (October 18th) night during the 31st Medallion Ceremony in Nashville.

Tim, who has scored 26 number one hits since his first in 1992, became a member in the modern era catagory. “This music costs something. The people who make it give everything they’ve got.” Tim said in an emotional speech.

Paul Overstreet was inducted songwriter category and the Stanley Brothers were inducted in veteran era category.

Lady A, Blake Shelton, Billy Strings, and Lainey Wilson all performed at the ceremony.