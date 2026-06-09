Tim McGraw Responds to Lainey Wilson’s Letter She Sent to Him as a Kid

This is the SWEETEST thing! If you watched Lainey Wilson’s documentary, you saw that she sent a letter to Tim McGraw when she was a little girl becuase she grew up in the same small town that Tim McGraw did.

Well, the two of them FINALLY got to meet after all these years, this last weekend at the CMA Fest. They performed together on the big Nissan Stadium Stage. And right before that performance, the two got to chat backstage, where Tim McGraw gave Lainey a letter HE wrote in response to the letter he never got. He wrote it from the perspective of someone who had received the letter. He even mentions that he wrote a song about the letter! So, I am predicting a Tim McGraw/Lainey Wilson collaboration in our future.