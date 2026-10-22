The top 10 highest-selling country artists of all-time

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 13: Luke Bryan and Luke Combs attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards Cumulus/Westwood One Radio Remotes at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 13, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ACM)

Think about this...

The highest-selling country artist of all-time has only been on the scene for about a decade and that artist is... Morgan Wallen.

His EP came out in 2016 and his debut album in 2018 and since that time, he has become the highest-selling country artist of all-time, beating our superstars like George Strait and Garth Brooks.

According to the RIAA, the Recording Industry Association of America, here are the Top 10 artists along with how many units they’ve sold:

1. Morgan Wallen: 242 million

2. Garth Brooks: 200.5 million

3. Luke Combs: 163.5 million

4. Luke Bryan: 126 million

5. Zach Bryan: 125 million

6. George Strait: 116.5 million

7. Kenny Chesney: 100.5 million

8. Chris Stapleton: 100 million

9. Tim McGraw: 95 million

10. Carrie Underwood: 85.5 million

You can read more about each artists and their certifications and units sold at The Boot.