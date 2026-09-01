University of Tennessee football team to honor Dolly Parton with commemorative helmet sticker

The country music legend was escorted to the stage by Peyton Manning.
Dolly Parton: The country music legend sang "Rocky Top" at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium on Saturday. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Woody

The Tennessee Volunteers will honor Dolly Parton with a commemorative helmet sticker on the back of each players helmet for the entire 2026 season.

“All that she’s meant across the world, this country, and certainly the Queen of East Tennessee,” UT head coach Josh Heupel told reporters. “A lady that was extremely proud of her roots. You look at her impact, just her ability to give back, make an impact to people, certainly here in East Tennessee. She means a lot to people across this country, but certainly here inside the state of Tennessee, too.”

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