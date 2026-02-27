VIDEO: Bailey Zimmerman: “Hey Mom, I’m a model for American Eagle!”

Bailey Zimmerman just debuted as the star of American Eagle’s newest “Jeans Country” campaign. American Eagle is the exclusive apparel and denim sponsor of Stagecoach, the world’s largest country music festival. The company says “Driven by a new generation of artists and fans, AE’s partnership with Stagecoach, Ella Langley, and Bailey Zimmerman is all about showing up at the intersection of culture and fashion. Through our signature AE jeans, we are bringing the denim on denim trends, relaxed fits, and festival-ready looks that are defining our customers’ unique style.”