VIDEO: Bailey Zimmerman: “Hey Mom, I’m a model for American Eagle!”

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis/Getty Images)
By Nancy Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman just debuted as the star of American Eagle’s newest “Jeans Country” campaign. American Eagle is the exclusive apparel and denim sponsor of Stagecoach, the world’s largest country music festival. The company says “Driven by a new generation of artists and fans, AE’s partnership with Stagecoach, Ella Langley, and Bailey Zimmerman is all about showing up at the intersection of culture and fashion. Through our signature AE jeans, we are bringing the denim on denim trends, relaxed fits, and festival-ready looks that are defining our customers’ unique style.”

