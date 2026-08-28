VOA Country Music Fest announces new location for 2027 festival

Officials from Butler County held a press conference at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office today (August 28th) to announce that the 2027 Voices Of America Country Music Festival will be relocating to the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton.

The festival was previously held at the Voices Of America Park in West Chester for the past 5 years.

Next year’s festival will take place on August 5th, 6th, and 7th, according to a post made on the festival’s official Facebook Page.

The festival also announced that with the move, they will now offer on-site camping during the 3-day festival.