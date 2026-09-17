Watch Ella Langley cover “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley is currently out on her ‘Dandelion" tour and she made a recent stop in Charleston, West Virginia. And when you’re in West Virginia, there’s one song that immediately comes to mind, and Ella made sure to sing it to her fans.

Watch as she covers the John Denver smash, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” as it breaks into a massive sing-along.