Watch Ella Langley cover “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Ella Langley is currently out on her ‘Dandelion" tour and she made a recent stop in Charleston, West Virginia. And when you’re in West Virginia, there’s one song that immediately comes to mind, and Ella made sure to sing it to her fans.

Watch as she covers the John Denver smash, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” as it breaks into a massive sing-along.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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