Watch Ella Langley cover “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Ella Langley is currently out on her ‘Dandelion" tour and she made a recent stop in Charleston, West Virginia. And when you’re in West Virginia, there’s one song that immediately comes to mind, and Ella made sure to sing it to her fans.
Watch as she covers the John Denver smash, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” as it breaks into a massive sing-along.
@carrieblankenship5
Ella Langley out on a phenomenal show in Charleston WV! #ellalangleymusic #countrymusic #dandelion #countryroads♬ original sound - Carrie Blankenship