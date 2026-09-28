Watch Kacey Musgraves emotional tribute to Dolly Parton at the VMAs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 07: Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the final show of the Deeper Well World Tour at Bridgestone Arena on December 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

If you didn’t catch the VMAs last night, one of the big moments was when Dolly came up on the big screen as she began “I Will Always Love You.”

That’s when Kacey Musgraves took the stage and continued to sing an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton.

Kacey’s return to the VMA stage marks the first time she’s been pack to perform in five years and did an amazing job!