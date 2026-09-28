Watch Kacey Musgraves emotional tribute to Dolly Parton at the VMAs

If you didn’t catch the VMAs last night, one of the big moments was when Dolly came up on the big screen as she began “I Will Always Love You.”
That’s when Kacey Musgraves took the stage and continued to sing an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton.
Kacey’s return to the VMA stage marks the first time she’s been pack to perform in five years and did an amazing job!
Kacey Musgraves delivers a moving performance of “I Will Always Love You” in tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2026 #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/RCuEiM0G8n— Kacey Musgraves Access (@KaceyAccess) September 28, 2026