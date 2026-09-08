We have some baby news!

Congratulations to Mitchell Tenpenny and wife Meghan Patrick on the birth if their first child together!

They welcomed their baby girl, named Ember James Tenpenny, into the world on September 1st at 3:03 am.

@m10penny Ember James Tenpenny made her grand entrance into our world on September 1st at 3:03 am and we are just in awe and so grateful that God chose us to be her parents. The last few days have been the most beautifully exhausting days and we are just trying to soak up every second with our sweet Emmy girl 💗 #babygirl #birthannoucement #baby #birth ♬ Your Daddy's Smile - Meghan Patrick

Their announcement on Meghan’s Instagram reads: “We are just in awe and so grateful that God chose us to be her parents. The last few days have been the most beautifully exhausting days and we are just trying to soak up every second with our sweet Emmy girl 💗”