Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Peacock
Love Island USA season 8 reunion: See the Islanders reunite to look back on the record-breaking season.
Hulu
Chad Powers: Season 2 of the comedy series starring and co-created by Glen Powell premieres.
Paramount+
Clash of the Thundermans: The new film based on the Nickelodeon series debuts.
Apple TV
Mayday: Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh star in this action comedy film.
Netflix
Earle Meets World: Influencer Alix Earle reveals even more about her life in this new reality TV series.
Movie theaters
Onslaught: Adria Arjona stars in the action slasher film from A24.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
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