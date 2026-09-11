Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York City: The 16th season of the reality TV series makes its debut.

Peacock

The Paper: Tune in to season 2 of The Office spinoff sitcom.

Hulu

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Find out if MomTok will be able to survive season 5 of the popular show.

Movie theaters

Practical Magic 2: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star in this legacy sequel to the spooky '90s film.

The Uprising: Andrew Garfield helps lead a rebellion in this new action drama film.

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger: Fans can experience the return of Oasis in this new film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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