Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu

The Circle: This popular reality competition series moves to Hulu from Netflix for season 8.

Prime Video

Madden: Nic Cage portrays American football coach and commentator John Madden in this biographical sports film.

Netflix

The Altruists: This limited series follows the true story of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and his business partner and girlfriend Caroline Ellison.

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Check out season 3 of this series based on the popular Rick Riordan books.

Paramount+

Yellowjackets: The girls may have survived the wilderness, but the story isn't over just yet. The fourth and final season makes its premiere.

Movie theaters

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: Return to Panem in this prequel film following Haymitch Abernathy's turn as part of the Second Quarter Quell.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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