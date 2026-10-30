Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

The One About Matthew Perry: This docuseries follows the life of the Friends actor Matthew Perry.

SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of: Watch this new documentary about the classic Canadian comedy series.

HBO

The Gilded Age: Season 4 of the New York-set drama series makes its premiere.

Paramount+

Dexter: Resurrection: The second season of the Dexter sequel series stars Michael C. Hall as the titular serial killer.

Apple TV

Nocturne: Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz star in this new crime drama series about a town under attack by an imprisoned serial killer.

Movie theaters

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York: John Turturro leads this film where he plays a pickpocket who supports his wife in New York City.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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