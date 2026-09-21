Win tickets to see Brantley Gilbert at Rose Music Center on New Country Mornings

Listen to GAMETIME on New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody just after 8am this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Brantley Gilbert at Rose Music Center on October 1st!

You will also win a four-pack of tickets to All Elite Wrestling at Truist Arena on October 3rd!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. [9/21/26] – [9/25/26]. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive that morning’s prize package. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409