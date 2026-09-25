Halloween Guide: Beggar’s Night, Haunted Houses

Fall Festival Guide

MIAMI VALLEY — Does your town have a haunted house? Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?

If you don’t see your community listed, please email your plans to newsdesk@cmgohio.com, and we will share your information on our website and News Center 7.

BEGGAR’S NIGHT:

Auglaize County

  • Wapakoneta: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Marys: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Minster: Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • New Bremen: Oct. 25 from 3pm to 5pm
  • New Knoxville: Oct. 25 from 2:30pm to 4pm
  • Waynesfield: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Cridersville: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Butler County

  • Middletown: Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Fairfield: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Hamilton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Liberty Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Madison Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Oxford: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Trenton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • West Chester: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Champaign County

  • North Lewisburg: Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Christiansburg: Oct. 25 6pm to 8pm
  • Mechanicsburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
  • St. Paris: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm.
  • West Liberty: Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark County

  • Springfield: Oct. 25 6pm to 8pm
  • County-wide Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Carlisle Oct. 31 from 6 to 8pm
  • Clifton: (partially located in Clark County) Oct. 31 from 6 to 8pm

Darke County

  • Ansonia: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
  • Arcanum: Oct. 31 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm
  • Greenville: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Madison: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
  • Palestine: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
  • Versailles: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
  • Wayne Lakes: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
  • Bradford: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
  • Burkettsville: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
  • Castine: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
  • Gettysburg: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
  • Gordon: Oct. 31 6pm to 6pm
  • Hollansburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm
  • Ithaca: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
  • New Weston: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
  • North Star: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
  • Osgood: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
  • Pitsburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
  • Rossburg: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
  • Union City: Oct. 31 7pm to 9pm

Greene County

  • Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Cedarville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Jamestown: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Spring Valley: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Logan County

  • Bellefontaine: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 730 p.m.
  • Lakeview: Oct. 31 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Russells Point: Oct. 31from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Belle Center: Oct. 31 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
  • West Liberty: Oct. 22 6pm to 7:30pm
  • West Mansfield: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm
  • Zanesfield: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm

Mercer County

  • Celina: Oct. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Coldwater: Oct. 25 from 4pm to 6pm
  • St. Henry: Oct. 25 from 2-4 p.m.
  • Ft. Recovery: Oct. 25 from 4pm to 6pm
  • Rockford: Oct. 31 5pm to 6:30pm
  • Montezuma: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm

Miami County

  • Piqua: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Pleasant Hill: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Tipp City: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Troy: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • County-Wide: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

  • Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6pm to 8pm
  • Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Farmersville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Germantown: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Verona: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Preble County

  • Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Eldorado: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • New Paris: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Verona: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Elkton: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 8pm
  • West Manchester: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 8pm

Shelby County

  • Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Fort Loramie: Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Anna: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Jackson Center: Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
  • Botkins: Oct. 25 1pm to 3pm
  • Port Jefferson: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm
  • Russia: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm

Warren County

  • Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:

  • Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.
  • Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.
  • Watch out for children who are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.
  • Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes, like a child running into the street.
  • Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.
  • Light your kids up by having them carry a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.

Haunted Houses & Fall Festivals

Dayton Scream Park

  • 5117 Valley Pike Dayton, OH 937-397-2273
  • Open between Sept. 11, 2026, and Oct. 31, 2026

Brimstone Haunt

  • 525 Brimstone Rd Wilmington, OH 513-409-0644
  • Open between September 11-November 1, 2026

The MAiZE Field of Fright

  • 8657 Axe Handle Rd, Milford Center, OH 937-349-4781
  • Open between Oct. 9, 2026, and October 31, 2026

Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror

  • 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502
  • Every Friday and Saturday through October 31, 2026

Cowvins Corny Maze at Youngs Dairy 2023

  • 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd,
  • Yellow Springs, OH
  • 937-325-0629
  • Opens daily August 1, 2026, through November 1, 2026 – 11 am-6 pm

Tom’s Maze

  • 4677 Germantown-Liberty Road
  • Germantown, OH
  • 937- 866-2777
  • Open September 11, 2026, through November 1, 2026

Fall Fest at Pot-Luck Greenhouse

  • 6555 OH-73 W.
  • **If using GPS, search “Pot-Luck Greenhouse”.**
  • Wilmington, OH 45177
  • 937-382-8312
  • Open Sept. 26 - Nov. 1, 2026

Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival

  • 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd
  • Liberty Township, OH
  • (513) 779-6184
  • Opens September 25, 2026

Land of Illusion - Haunted Scream Park

  • 8762 Thomas Rd,
  • Middletown, OH
  • 513-423-9960
  • Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October 31.

Kings Island Haunt Fest

  • 6300 Kings Island Dr
  • Mason, OH
  • 513-754-5700
  • Events happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 31, 2026

RIVERSIDE JAYCEES Haunted Castle &Trail

  • 1213 Old Harshman Rd
  • Riverside, OH
  • 937-254-2576
  • Open September 19, 2026, at dark through October 31, 2026

Hell’s Dungeon

  • 3866 Linden Ave
  • Dayton, OH
  • 937-813-8302
  • Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October 31, 2026

Terror Maze

  • 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Rd
  • Springfield, OH
  • 937-561-8865
  • Open September 11, 20256, through November 1, 2026, events on Fridays and Saturdays

Young’s Haunted Wagon Rides

  • 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd
  • Yellow Springs, OH
  • 937-325-0629
  • Open every Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 through Oct. 31.

McMonigle Farms Pumpkin Fest

  • 5490 South Dixie Highway
  • Franklin, OH
  • 937-672-8248
  • Open every Saturday and Sunday now through the month of October.

Windmill Farms Hayrides

  • 1454 E. STATE ROUTE 73
  • Springboro, OH
  • 937-855-3965
  • Fridays 11-6, Saturdays and Sunday from 11 am-5 pm

Halloweekend at Front Street

  • 1001 East Second Street
  • Dayton, Ohio
  • October 2, 2026 @ 5pm

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

  • 4392 Swishers Mill Road
  • Lewisburg, Ohio
  • Fridays and Saturday - Sept. 12 through Oct. 31

Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride

  • 1261 W Dalton Rd
  • Wilmington, OH 45177
  • Fridays and Saturdays - Sept. 26 through Oct. 31

Punkin’ Chuckin’ Palooza

  • 1566 Roxanna New Burlington Road
  • Waynesville, Ohio
  • October 3, 2026 - 11am -2pm

Waynesville Fall Festival

  • From September 19 to November 1
  • 7392 East State Route 73, Waynesville, OH
  • Ony Saturdays and Sundays
    • Saturdays are 11am to 6pm
    • Sundays are 12pm to 6pm
  • $16 per 11 and up, $14 per 10 and under, free for 2 and under

Centerville Fall Fest

  • Only October 3, 2026
  • Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Road
  • 12pm to 8pm
  • Free admission

History Mystery, Mayhem and Murder Lantern Tour @ Woodland Cemetery

  • From October 1 to November 1
  • 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409
  • Monday through Sunday 6:30pm to 8:30pm
  • Reservation required
  • Suggest $10 donation

Run for Your Life Series - Flag Football Style 5K and 10K

  • From September 27 to October 24
  • Fairborn, Ohio
  • Dates include only, Sep 27, Oct 3, Oct 17, and Oct 24
    • Sunday is 5pm to 8pm
    • Saturdays are 6:30pm to 8pm
  • $35 per person

Lebanon Oktoberfest

  • From October 9 to October 10
  • Mulberry Street, Lebanon, Ohio
  • Friday is 6pm to 9pm, Saturday is 11am to 9:30pm
  • Free admission

Dayton Theatre Guild presents The Thin Place

  • From October 9 to October 25
  • Friday through Sunday
    • Fridays start at 8pm
    • Saturdays starts at 5m
    • Sundays start at 3pm
  • $19 per student, $26 per adult, $24 per senior

Fall Farm Fest @ Lost Creek Reserve

  • From October 10 to October 11
  • 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy
  • 12:00pm to 5:00pm
  • General admission is free, but games and actives have charges

Vandalia Fall Festival

  • Only October 10
  • Vandalia Recreation Center
  • 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Warrick Farm Fall Family Hayrides

  • From September 26 to October 25
  • 8055 South Union RD Miamisburg Ohio 45342
  • Only Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 5pm
  • Admission is free, $9 for hayrides but free for 2 and under
  • Admission is free

Bradford Pumpkin Show

  • From October 13 to October 17
  • Bradford, Ohio
  • Tuesday through Friday is 4pm to 10pm, Saturday is 9am to 10pm
  • Admission is free, games and rides are a separate charge

Fairborn Halloween Festival

  • From October 16 to October 18
  • Fairborn, Ohio
  • Friday through Sunday
    • Friday is 4pm to 11pm
    • Saturday is 11am to 11pm
    • Sunday is 12pm to 6pm
  • Free Admission

Salem: Blood to Drink

  • From October 14 to October 25
  • Human Race Theater Company, Dayton, Ohio
  • Tuesdays through Sunday
    • Tuesday through Friday is 7:30pm to 9:30pm
    • Saturday is 2pm to 4pm and 7:30pm to 9:30pm
    • Sunday is 2pm to 4pm

The LM&M Pumpkin Express

  • From October 17 through October 31
  • Lebanon, Ohio
  • Only Saturdays and Sundays
  • Tickets average $24

Trebein-Flynn Victorian House Paranormal Tour

  • From September 18 through November 5
    • September 18 is 7pm to 8:30 pm and 9pm to 10:30pm
    • October 17 is 9pm to 10:30pm
    • October 22 is 9pm to 10:30pm
    • October 29 is 9pm to 10:30pm
    • November 5 is 9pm to 10:30pm
  • $20 per person

Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

  • From October 26 and October 27
  • 6pm to 10pm
  • Free admission

WPAFB Pumpkin Chuck

  • October 24
  • Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
  • Free Admission

Fall Fest & Wild Races

  • Only on October 24
  • Dayton, Ohio
  • 4pm to 8pm
  • Free Admission

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