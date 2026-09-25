Halloween Guide: Beggar’s Night, Haunted Houses

Fall Festival Guide

MIAMI VALLEY — Does your town have a haunted house? Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?

If you don’t see your community listed, please email your plans to newsdesk@cmgohio.com, and we will share your information on our website and News Center 7.

BEGGAR’S NIGHT:

Auglaize County

Wapakoneta: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Minster: Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.

New Bremen: Oct. 25 from 3pm to 5pm

New Knoxville: Oct. 25 from 2:30pm to 4pm

Waynesfield: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cridersville: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Butler County

Middletown: Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fairfield: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Liberty Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Madison Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

West Chester: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Champaign County

North Lewisburg: Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Christiansburg: Oct. 25 6pm to 8pm

Mechanicsburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm

St. Paris: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm.

West Liberty: Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark County

Springfield: Oct. 25 6pm to 8pm

County-wide Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

New Carlisle Oct. 31 from 6 to 8pm

Clifton: (partially located in Clark County) Oct. 31 from 6 to 8pm

Darke County

Ansonia: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm

Arcanum: Oct. 31 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Greenville: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

New Madison: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm

Palestine: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm

Versailles: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm

Wayne Lakes: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm

Bradford: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm

Burkettsville: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm

Castine: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm

Gettysburg: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm

Gordon: Oct. 31 6pm to 6pm

Hollansburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm

Ithaca: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm

New Weston: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm

North Star: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm

Osgood: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm

Pitsburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm

Rossburg: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm

Union City: Oct. 31 7pm to 9pm

Greene County

Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cedarville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Jamestown: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Spring Valley: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Logan County

Bellefontaine: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 730 p.m.

Lakeview: Oct. 31 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Russells Point: Oct. 31from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Belle Center: Oct. 31 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

West Liberty: Oct. 22 6pm to 7:30pm

West Mansfield: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm

Zanesfield: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm

Mercer County

Celina: Oct. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Coldwater: Oct. 25 from 4pm to 6pm

St. Henry: Oct. 25 from 2-4 p.m.

Ft. Recovery: Oct. 25 from 4pm to 6pm

Rockford: Oct. 31 5pm to 6:30pm

Montezuma: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm

Miami County

Piqua: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Pleasant Hill: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Tipp City: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Troy: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

County-Wide: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6pm to 8pm

Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Farmersville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Germantown: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

New Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Verona: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Preble County

Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eldorado: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Paris: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Verona: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Elkton: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 8pm

West Manchester: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 8pm

Shelby County

Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Fort Loramie: Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Anna: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jackson Center: Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Botkins: Oct. 25 1pm to 3pm

Port Jefferson: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm

Russia: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm

Warren County

Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:

Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.

Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.

Watch out for children who are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.

Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes, like a child running into the street.

Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.

Light your kids up by having them carry a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.

Haunted Houses & Fall Festivals

Dayton Scream Park

5117 Valley Pike Dayton, OH 937-397-2273

Open between Sept. 11, 2026, and Oct. 31, 2026

Brimstone Haunt

525 Brimstone Rd Wilmington, OH 513-409-0644

Open between September 11-November 1, 2026

The MAiZE Field of Fright

8657 Axe Handle Rd, Milford Center, OH 937-349-4781

Open between Oct. 9, 2026, and October 31, 2026

Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror

1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502

Every Friday and Saturday through October 31, 2026

Cowvins Corny Maze at Youngs Dairy 2023

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd,

Yellow Springs, OH

937-325-0629

Opens daily August 1, 2026, through November 1, 2026 – 11 am-6 pm

Tom’s Maze

4677 Germantown-Liberty Road

Germantown, OH

937- 866-2777

Open September 11, 2026, through November 1, 2026

Fall Fest at Pot-Luck Greenhouse

6555 OH-73 W.

**If using GPS, search “Pot-Luck Greenhouse”.**

Wilmington, OH 45177

937-382-8312

Open Sept. 26 - Nov. 1, 2026

Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival

5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd

Liberty Township, OH

(513) 779-6184

Opens September 25, 2026

Land of Illusion - Haunted Scream Park

8762 Thomas Rd,

Middletown, OH

513-423-9960

Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October 31.

Kings Island Haunt Fest

6300 Kings Island Dr

Mason, OH

513-754-5700

Events happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 31, 2026

RIVERSIDE JAYCEES Haunted Castle &Trail

1213 Old Harshman Rd

Riverside, OH

937-254-2576

Open September 19, 2026, at dark through October 31, 2026

Hell’s Dungeon

3866 Linden Ave

Dayton, OH

937-813-8302

Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October 31, 2026

Terror Maze

6988 Springfield-Jamestown Rd

Springfield, OH

937-561-8865

Open September 11, 20256, through November 1, 2026, events on Fridays and Saturdays

Young’s Haunted Wagon Rides

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd

Yellow Springs, OH

937-325-0629

Open every Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 through Oct. 31.

McMonigle Farms Pumpkin Fest

5490 South Dixie Highway

Franklin, OH

937-672-8248

Open every Saturday and Sunday now through the month of October.

Windmill Farms Hayrides

1454 E. STATE ROUTE 73

Springboro, OH

937-855-3965

Fridays 11-6, Saturdays and Sunday from 11 am-5 pm

Halloweekend at Front Street

1001 East Second Street

Dayton, Ohio

October 2, 2026 @ 5pm

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

4392 Swishers Mill Road

Lewisburg, Ohio

Fridays and Saturday - Sept. 12 through Oct. 31

Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride

1261 W Dalton Rd

Wilmington, OH 45177

Fridays and Saturdays - Sept. 26 through Oct. 31

Punkin’ Chuckin’ Palooza

1566 Roxanna New Burlington Road

Waynesville, Ohio

October 3, 2026 - 11am -2pm

Waynesville Fall Festival

From September 19 to November 1

7392 East State Route 73, Waynesville, OH

Ony Saturdays and Sundays

Saturdays are 11am to 6pm



Sundays are 12pm to 6pm

$16 per 11 and up, $14 per 10 and under, free for 2 and under

Centerville Fall Fest

Only October 3, 2026

Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Road

12pm to 8pm

Free admission

History Mystery, Mayhem and Murder Lantern Tour @ Woodland Cemetery

From October 1 to November 1

118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409

Monday through Sunday 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Reservation required

Suggest $10 donation

Run for Your Life Series - Flag Football Style 5K and 10K

From September 27 to October 24

Fairborn, Ohio

Dates include only, Sep 27, Oct 3, Oct 17, and Oct 24

Sunday is 5pm to 8pm



Saturdays are 6:30pm to 8pm

$35 per person

Lebanon Oktoberfest

From October 9 to October 10

Mulberry Street, Lebanon, Ohio

Friday is 6pm to 9pm, Saturday is 11am to 9:30pm

Free admission

Dayton Theatre Guild presents The Thin Place

From October 9 to October 25

Friday through Sunday

Fridays start at 8pm



Saturdays starts at 5m



Sundays start at 3pm

$19 per student, $26 per adult, $24 per senior

Fall Farm Fest @ Lost Creek Reserve

From October 10 to October 11

2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

12:00pm to 5:00pm

General admission is free, but games and actives have charges

Vandalia Fall Festival

Only October 10

Vandalia Recreation Center

12:00pm to 5:00pm

Warrick Farm Fall Family Hayrides

From September 26 to October 25

8055 South Union RD Miamisburg Ohio 45342

Only Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 5pm

Admission is free, $9 for hayrides but free for 2 and under

Admission is free

Bradford Pumpkin Show

From October 13 to October 17

Bradford, Ohio

Tuesday through Friday is 4pm to 10pm, Saturday is 9am to 10pm

Admission is free, games and rides are a separate charge

Fairborn Halloween Festival

From October 16 to October 18

Fairborn, Ohio

Friday through Sunday

Friday is 4pm to 11pm



Saturday is 11am to 11pm



Sunday is 12pm to 6pm

Free Admission

Salem: Blood to Drink

From October 14 to October 25

Human Race Theater Company, Dayton, Ohio

Tuesdays through Sunday

Tuesday through Friday is 7:30pm to 9:30pm



Saturday is 2pm to 4pm and 7:30pm to 9:30pm



Sunday is 2pm to 4pm

The LM&M Pumpkin Express

From October 17 through October 31

Lebanon, Ohio

Only Saturdays and Sundays

Tickets average $24

Trebein-Flynn Victorian House Paranormal Tour

From September 18 through November 5

September 18 is 7pm to 8:30 pm and 9pm to 10:30pm



October 17 is 9pm to 10:30pm



October 22 is 9pm to 10:30pm



October 29 is 9pm to 10:30pm



November 5 is 9pm to 10:30pm

$20 per person

Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

From October 26 and October 27

6pm to 10pm

Free admission

WPAFB Pumpkin Chuck

October 24

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Free Admission

Fall Fest & Wild Races

Only on October 24

Dayton, Ohio

4pm to 8pm

Free Admission

Cox Media Group