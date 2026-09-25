Halloween Guide: Beggar’s Night, Haunted Houses

MIAMI VALLEY — Does your town have a haunted house? Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?
If you don’t see your community listed, please email your plans to newsdesk@cmgohio.com, and we will share your information on our website and News Center 7.
BEGGAR’S NIGHT:
Auglaize County
- Wapakoneta: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- St. Marys: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Minster: Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- New Bremen: Oct. 25 from 3pm to 5pm
- New Knoxville: Oct. 25 from 2:30pm to 4pm
- Waynesfield: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Cridersville: Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Butler County
- Middletown: Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Fairfield: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Hamilton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Liberty Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Madison Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Oxford: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Trenton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- West Chester: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Champaign County
- North Lewisburg: Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Christiansburg: Oct. 25 6pm to 8pm
- Mechanicsburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
- St. Paris: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm.
- West Liberty: Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clark County
- Springfield: Oct. 25 6pm to 8pm
- County-wide Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Carlisle Oct. 31 from 6 to 8pm
- Clifton: (partially located in Clark County) Oct. 31 from 6 to 8pm
Darke County
- Ansonia: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
- Arcanum: Oct. 31 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm
- Greenville: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Madison: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
- Palestine: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
- Versailles: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
- Wayne Lakes: Oct. 25 from 2 to 4pm
- Bradford: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
- Burkettsville: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
- Castine: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
- Gettysburg: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
- Gordon: Oct. 31 6pm to 6pm
- Hollansburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm
- Ithaca: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
- New Weston: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
- North Star: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
- Osgood: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
- Pitsburg: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
- Rossburg: Oct. 25 2pm to 4pm
- Union City: Oct. 31 7pm to 9pm
Greene County
- Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Cedarville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Jamestown: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Spring Valley: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Logan County
- Bellefontaine: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 730 p.m.
- Lakeview: Oct. 31 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
- Russells Point: Oct. 31from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
- Belle Center: Oct. 31 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
- West Liberty: Oct. 22 6pm to 7:30pm
- West Mansfield: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm
- Zanesfield: Oct. 31 6pm to 7:30pm
Mercer County
- Celina: Oct. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Coldwater: Oct. 25 from 4pm to 6pm
- St. Henry: Oct. 25 from 2-4 p.m.
- Ft. Recovery: Oct. 25 from 4pm to 6pm
- Rockford: Oct. 31 5pm to 6:30pm
- Montezuma: Oct. 31 6pm to 8pm
Miami County
- Piqua: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
- Pleasant Hill: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
- Tipp City: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Troy: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- County-Wide: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6pm to 8pm
- Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Farmersville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Germantown: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Verona: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Preble County
- Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Eldorado: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Paris: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Verona: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Elkton: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 8pm
- West Manchester: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 8pm
Shelby County
- Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Fort Loramie: Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Anna: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Jackson Center: Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
- Botkins: Oct. 25 1pm to 3pm
- Port Jefferson: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm
- Russia: Oct. 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm
Warren County
- Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:
- Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.
- Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.
- Watch out for children who are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.
- Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes, like a child running into the street.
- Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.
- Light your kids up by having them carry a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.
Haunted Houses & Fall Festivals
- 5117 Valley Pike Dayton, OH 937-397-2273
- Open between Sept. 11, 2026, and Oct. 31, 2026
- 525 Brimstone Rd Wilmington, OH 513-409-0644
- Open between September 11-November 1, 2026
- 8657 Axe Handle Rd, Milford Center, OH 937-349-4781
- Open between Oct. 9, 2026, and October 31, 2026
Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror
- 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502
- Every Friday and Saturday through October 31, 2026
Cowvins Corny Maze at Youngs Dairy 2023
- 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd,
- Yellow Springs, OH
- 937-325-0629
- Opens daily August 1, 2026, through November 1, 2026 – 11 am-6 pm
- 4677 Germantown-Liberty Road
- Germantown, OH
- 937- 866-2777
- Open September 11, 2026, through November 1, 2026
Fall Fest at Pot-Luck Greenhouse
- 6555 OH-73 W.
- **If using GPS, search “Pot-Luck Greenhouse”.**
- Wilmington, OH 45177
- 937-382-8312
- Open Sept. 26 - Nov. 1, 2026
Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival
- 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd
- Liberty Township, OH
- (513) 779-6184
- Opens September 25, 2026
Land of Illusion - Haunted Scream Park
- 8762 Thomas Rd,
- Middletown, OH
- 513-423-9960
- Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October 31.
- 6300 Kings Island Dr
- Mason, OH
- 513-754-5700
- Events happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 31, 2026
RIVERSIDE JAYCEES Haunted Castle &Trail
- 1213 Old Harshman Rd
- Riverside, OH
- 937-254-2576
- Open September 19, 2026, at dark through October 31, 2026
- 3866 Linden Ave
- Dayton, OH
- 937-813-8302
- Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October 31, 2026
- 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Rd
- Springfield, OH
- 937-561-8865
- Open September 11, 20256, through November 1, 2026, events on Fridays and Saturdays
- 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd
- Yellow Springs, OH
- 937-325-0629
- Open every Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 through Oct. 31.
- 5490 South Dixie Highway
- Franklin, OH
- 937-672-8248
- Open every Saturday and Sunday now through the month of October.
- 1454 E. STATE ROUTE 73
- Springboro, OH
- 937-855-3965
- Fridays 11-6, Saturdays and Sunday from 11 am-5 pm
- 1001 East Second Street
- Dayton, Ohio
- October 2, 2026 @ 5pm
- 4392 Swishers Mill Road
- Lewisburg, Ohio
- Fridays and Saturday - Sept. 12 through Oct. 31
Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride
- 1261 W Dalton Rd
- Wilmington, OH 45177
- Fridays and Saturdays - Sept. 26 through Oct. 31
Punkin’ Chuckin’ Palooza
- 1566 Roxanna New Burlington Road
- Waynesville, Ohio
- October 3, 2026 - 11am -2pm
- From September 19 to November 1
- 7392 East State Route 73, Waynesville, OH
- Ony Saturdays and Sundays
- Saturdays are 11am to 6pm
- Sundays are 12pm to 6pm
- $16 per 11 and up, $14 per 10 and under, free for 2 and under
- Only October 3, 2026
- Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Road
- 12pm to 8pm
- Free admission
History Mystery, Mayhem and Murder Lantern Tour @ Woodland Cemetery
- From October 1 to November 1
- 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409
- Monday through Sunday 6:30pm to 8:30pm
- Reservation required
- Suggest $10 donation
Run for Your Life Series - Flag Football Style 5K and 10K
- From September 27 to October 24
- Fairborn, Ohio
- Dates include only, Sep 27, Oct 3, Oct 17, and Oct 24
- Sunday is 5pm to 8pm
- Saturdays are 6:30pm to 8pm
- $35 per person
- From October 9 to October 10
- Mulberry Street, Lebanon, Ohio
- Friday is 6pm to 9pm, Saturday is 11am to 9:30pm
- Free admission
Dayton Theatre Guild presents The Thin Place
- From October 9 to October 25
- Friday through Sunday
- Fridays start at 8pm
- Saturdays starts at 5m
- Sundays start at 3pm
- $19 per student, $26 per adult, $24 per senior
Fall Farm Fest @ Lost Creek Reserve
- From October 10 to October 11
- 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy
- 12:00pm to 5:00pm
- General admission is free, but games and actives have charges
- Only October 10
- Vandalia Recreation Center
- 12:00pm to 5:00pm
Warrick Farm Fall Family Hayrides
- From September 26 to October 25
- 8055 South Union RD Miamisburg Ohio 45342
- Only Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 5pm
- Admission is free, $9 for hayrides but free for 2 and under
- Admission is free
- From October 13 to October 17
- Bradford, Ohio
- Tuesday through Friday is 4pm to 10pm, Saturday is 9am to 10pm
- Admission is free, games and rides are a separate charge
- From October 16 to October 18
- Fairborn, Ohio
- Friday through Sunday
- Friday is 4pm to 11pm
- Saturday is 11am to 11pm
- Sunday is 12pm to 6pm
- Free Admission
- From October 14 to October 25
- Human Race Theater Company, Dayton, Ohio
- Tuesdays through Sunday
- Tuesday through Friday is 7:30pm to 9:30pm
- Saturday is 2pm to 4pm and 7:30pm to 9:30pm
- Sunday is 2pm to 4pm
- From October 17 through October 31
- Lebanon, Ohio
- Only Saturdays and Sundays
- Tickets average $24
Trebein-Flynn Victorian House Paranormal Tour
- From September 18 through November 5
- September 18 is 7pm to 8:30 pm and 9pm to 10:30pm
- October 17 is 9pm to 10:30pm
- October 22 is 9pm to 10:30pm
- October 29 is 9pm to 10:30pm
- November 5 is 9pm to 10:30pm
- $20 per person
- From October 26 and October 27
- 6pm to 10pm
- Free admission
- October 24
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
- Free Admission
- Only on October 24
- Dayton, Ohio
- 4pm to 8pm
- Free Admission
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