Holiday Events Around The Miami Valley

Christmas Events in the Dayton Area
Lights of Clifton Mill
- 75 Water St.
- Clifton, OH
- (937) 767-5501
- Start Date: Nov. 27 2026
- 6-9 p.m. Lights go on at 6 p.m. Closes at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Closed on New Year’s Eve.
Woodland Lights
- 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
- Washington Twp., OH
- (937) 433-0130
- Nov. 20-22, 2026 and Nov. 27-29, 2026; Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13, and Dec. 18-23, 2026
- Hours are 6 pm to 9 pm, gates close at 8:30 pm
Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
- 8762 Thomas Rd
- Middletown, OH
- (513) 423-9960
- Opens November 20th and runs through December 30th. Gates open at 6 pm, and the event runs through 10 pm
Kings Island Winter Fest
- 6300 Kings Island Dr
- Mason, OH
- (513) 754-5700
- Starting November 27th and running through December 31st on select nights. Kings Island will turn into a winter wonderland, voted as one of the top theme park holiday events by USA TODAY. Things that will be going on are Ice Skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower will be turned into a Christmas tree, and 20 rides will be open to ride
RiverScape Ice Rink opens
- 237 E. Monument Ave.
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 274-0126
- Opens November 28th. Dates and times vary; admission fee is $7, Skate rentals are $3, and any child under the age of 3 is admitted free of charge
A Carillon Christmas
- November 24 – December 30, 2026
- Sunday – Thursday: 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Friday & Saturday: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- at Carillon Historical Park
- https://www.daytonhistory.org/events/special-events/a-carillon-christmas/
Harlem Globetrotters in Dayton
- 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy
- Fairborn, OH
- Get ready for high-flying fun as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their victorious return to the Wright State University Nutter Center! This is your chance to witness the world record-breaking, trick-shot stars of basketball LIVE as they bring their signature SPINS, DUNKS, and SLAMS to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals, on Tuesday, December 29, 2026, @ 7 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Letters for Santa Mailbox Drop Off (Oakwood)
- Begins: Sunday, November 1, 2026
- 10am
- 23 Park ave, Oakwood, Oh 45419
- 96th Annual Waffle Shop
- Wednesday, November 11-13
- 11am to 2pm
- Nov. 14th 9:30am to 1pm
- Christ Episcopal Church
- Santa: The Musical & The Gift of Christmas
- Opens Thursday, November 12, 2026
- Lacomedia Dinner Theater
- 10:30am to 3:30pm
- 5:30pm to 10:30pm
- $40-80
- La comedia Dinner Theatre
- Hometown Holiday (Riverside)
- Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Santa arrives: 2:00 PM
- Tree Lighting: 6:00 PM
- Winter Fest at Austin Landing
- Saturday, November 14, 2026
- 4pm to 8pm
- Cantus Christmas at Victoria Theatre
- Saturday, November 21, 2026
- 7:30pm to 9:45pm
- Ringing in the Holidays: A Carillon Christmas Preview
- Saturday, November 21, 2026
- 5:30 PM
- Dayton Holiday Craft Show
- November 27-28, 2026
- Friday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
- Saturday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
- Christkindl Market at Front Street
- Saturday, November 28, 2026
- 11am to 4pm
Greene County
- Clifton Mill Christmas Lights
- November 27-December 30, 2026
- Gates Open: 5:00 PM
- Lights On: 6:00 PM-9:00 PM nightly
- Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
- Closed New Year’s Eve
- Admission: $15 Ages 4+, Ages 3 & Under Free
- ParkLights at Caesar Ford Park
- December 1-31, 2026
- 6:00 PM-9:00 PM nightly
- Free admission
- Christmas in the Village
- December 4th & 5th
- 6pm to 9pm
Butler County
- Christmas Walk
- Times not yet announced
- German Village Christmas Celebration
- December 7th
- 5pm to 9pm
Darke County
- Greenville Holiday Horse Parade
- Saturday, Nov. 21 @ 7pm
- Downtown Greenville
- Bear’s Mill Christmas Preview
- Saturday, Nov. 21 - 11am - 5pm
- East of Greenville on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road
Warren County
- Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival
- Saturday, December 5, 2026
- Christmas Festival & Market: 10:00 AM-8:00 PM
- Daylight Parade: 1:00 PM
- Candlelight Parade: 7:00 PM
- Free Admission
- Food Vendors
- Holiday Shopping
- Santa Visits
- Live Entertainment
- North Pole Express
- November 21-December 23, 2026
- Select departure times
- Vintage train ride
- Santa Visits
- Hot Chocolate
- Cookies
- Family Holiday Experience
- Christmas in the Village
- December 4th and 5th
- 6pm to 9pm
- Historic downtown celebration
- Christmas Market
- Luminaries
- Holiday Shopping
- Entertainment
- Daily times not yet published
- Christmas in Historic Springboro
- November 20-22, 2026
- Historic shopping district celebration
- Holiday Shopping
- Seasonal Activities
- Times not yet published
- Christmas Ranch
- November 20-December 23, 2026
- Approximately 1 million LED lights
- Santa Photos
- Holiday Shops
- Train Rides
- Holiday Food & Drinks
- Operating hours not yet published
- Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge
- Seasonal November-December 2026
- Santa Visits
- Gingerbread Houses
- Holiday Activities
- Indoor Waterpark Access
- Times vary by package and reservation
- Yuletide Village
- Seasonal November-December 2026
- Renaissance-themed holiday village
- Entertainment
- Holiday Shopping
- Seasonal Food
- Exact dates and hours not yet published
- Scrooge! The Musical
- Through December 28, 2026
- Dinner theater performances
- Show times vary by performance date
Miami County
- Downtown Troy Grand Illumination
- Friday, November 27, 2026
- 5 PM-8:30 PM
- Tree Lighting: 6:45 PM
- Holiday Music
- Hot Cocoa & Refreshments
- Horse-Drawn Carriages
- Santa Visits
- Downtown Shopping
- Free Admission
- Holiday Shopping Open Houses
- Throughout November and December 2026
- Extended shopping hours at downtown businesses
- Luminaire Christmas at APAC
- Saturday, December 12, 2026
- 7:00 PM
Clark County
- November 5th2026
- Christmas Bell Sun-Catcher Class: 6:00 PM to 9pm
- November 18, 2026
- JA Women and Wine Holiday Event: 5:30 PM
- December 12, 2026
- Springfield Toy & Comic Show Holiday Market: 8:00 AM to 3pm
Champaign County
- Urbana Lighted Holiday Horse Parade
- Friday, November 27, 2026
- 6:00 PM
- Lighted Horse-Drawn Carriages
- Holiday Floats
- Santa Claus
- Downtown Holiday Celebration
- Hometown Christmas
- December 6th
- 8am to 8pm
- Live Nativity Events
- December 6th and 7th
- 6pm to 9pm
- Community harvest church
Preble County
- Lewisburg Holiday Festival
- November 20th- December 24th
- Holiday Shopping
- Craft Vendors
- Food Vendors
- Santa Visits
- Lewisburg Community Tree Lighting
- Novemebr 21st
- 7pm
© 2023 Cox Media Group