K99.1FM’s Jingle Bell Rock Contest

WIN K99.1FM'S JAMES FREE JINGLE BELL ROCK!

Get ready to rock your way to some serious Christmas bling with K99.1FM!

Starting Monday, December 7, listen for “Jingle Bell Rock” by Rascal Flatts. When you hear it, be the 9th caller at 937-909-5991, and you could score a $500 gift card to James Free Jewelers!

And the closer we get to Christmas, the BIGGER the prizes get! Thursday’s lucky winner takes home a $1,000 gift card, and Friday’s winner hits the jackpot with a $1,500 gift card!

That’s up to $1,500 in jewelry-shopping power, just in time for Christmas, thanks to James Free Jewelers!

Visit JAmes Free Jewelers this season to experience the brilliance of the our diamonds, jewelry and timepieces. JAMES FREE, Home to the Unforgettable.

Free Jewelers Make yourself at home. Located at 3100 Far Hills in Kettering or online at jamesfree.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/7/2026 – 12/11/2026. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive a James Free Jewelers gift certificate. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409