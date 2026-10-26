K99.1FM’s Jingle Jam is back

K99.1FM's Jingle Jam returns on December 10th

K99.1FM’s Jingle Jam concert is back for 2026! This year’s concert is happening on Thursday, December 10th, at The Barrel in Springboro.

This year’s lineup of amazing artists will be revealed on November 9th. Tickets for this year’s Jingle Jam will be on sale soon, so check back to this page, and we will let you know well in advance so you can purchase tickets.

Proceeds from K99.1FM’s Jingle Jam will benefit A Special Wish Foundation.

Concert Info