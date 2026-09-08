Win a $1,000 James Free Jewelers Gift Card

Win a $1000 Gift Certificate from James Free!

Come to the James Free Jewelers Oktoberfest featuring Oris Timepieces! Thursday October 1st from 4-7pm . German beer, frankfurters and the some the most amazing Swiss timepieces from Oris.

Visit James Free Jewelers at 3100 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45429, or online at JamesFree.com

Register below for your chance to win a $1,000 Gift Card!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 14, 2026-September 27, 2026 Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a $1000 Gift Card to James Free Jewelers. (ARV: $1000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409