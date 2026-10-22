Who’s your rock? Win James Free Jewelers Gift Certificates for Veteran’s Day

Who's your rock? Nominate them and you both may win a gift certificate from James Free Jewelers.

For those serving in the United States military here at home around the world, their families are often the “rock” that helps keep them focused and steady.

K99.1FM wants to know, “Who is your rock?” Who’s that one person you can always lean on in a time of need? Maybe it’s a spouse, a sibling, or a mom or dad. Or, maybe a good friend. We’re giving you a chance to show that person your appreciation, by rewarding them with a $1,000 James Free Jewelers gift card. That’s not all, we will even give you a $1,000 gift card, as well.

Below, tell us in a few words “Who’s your rock” and what makes them so special. One entry will be chosen from all entries to.

James Free is proud of our service men and women, and we salute them daily with our Military Honors program. Save 10% with a valid Military ID. Some exclusions apply, see store for details. James Free Jewelers, 3100 Far Hills Ave Kettering or online at jamesfree.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/26/2026– 11/8/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive two (2) $1000 James Free Gift Certificates (ARV: $2000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409