Win tickets to All Elite Wrestling at Truist Arena from K99.1FM!

Register below to win a 4-pack of tickets to All Elite Wrestling COLLISION, at Truist Arena, Saturday, October 3. Get more details and tickets here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/14/2026 – 9/27/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive 4-Pack of Tickets to All Elite Wrestling at Truist Arena (ARV: $100). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409