Comedian Matt Rife has announced the biggest show of his career and first-ever stadium performance; a special Homecoming show with special guests at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH, on Saturday, July 17. K99.1FM has your tickets!
Get registered below for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
Tickets on sale beginning Wednesday, November 25, 10AM. Get your tickets for the show here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/19/2026 – 7/13/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the see Matt Rife at Ohio Stadium. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409