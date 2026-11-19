Win tickets to see comedian Matt Rife at Ohio Stadium in July

Win tickets to see comedian Matt Rife at Ohio Stadium from K99.1FM!

Comedian Matt Rife has announced the biggest show of his career and first-ever stadium performance; a special Homecoming show with special guests at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH, on Saturday, July 17. K99.1FM has your tickets!

Get registered below for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Tickets on sale beginning Wednesday, November 25, 10AM. Get your tickets for the show here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/19/2026 – 7/13/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the see Matt Rife at Ohio Stadium. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409