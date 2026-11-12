Win tickets to see Morgan Wallen at Ohio Stadium from K99.1FM!

MORGAN WALLEN IS TAKING OVER OHIO STADIUM — AND K99.1FM IS SENDING YOU THERE!

Get ready for two massive nights of country music as Morgan Wallen rolls into Ohio Stadium on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7!

The star-studded lineups are stacked: Thomas Rhett joins Morgan on Friday night, Brooks & Dunn take the stage Saturday, and Cole Swindell is along for BOTH shows!

Want to be part of the Friday night excitement? Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience Morgan Wallen LIVE at Ohio Stadium. Your summer concert plans could be about to get a whole lot bigger!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/12/2026 – 8/1/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to Morgan Wallen, Friday, August 6, 2027. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409