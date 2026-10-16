Win tickets to see Warren Zeiders at Brady Music Center

K99.1FM welcomes Warren Zeiders to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Saturday, April 24, with special guests Lakeview. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.
Get tickets and more show details here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/16/2026 – 4/24/2027. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Warren Zeiders at Brady Music Center. (ARV: $75). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409