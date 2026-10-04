2 juveniles arrested, parent charged after 250 teens gather, fight near Raising Cane’s

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Illinois — Two juveniles were arrested, and their parent was charged after fights broke out among 250 teens who had gathered near a Raising Cane’s in Illinois.

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A Fairview Heights Police Officer was monitoring about 250 teens who had gathered at Raising Cane’s and nearby parking lots after local high school football games, according to a social media post from the police department.

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An employee reported to police that a fight had started in the restaurant. The officer responded and was told that two females had been fighting and had already left.

The officer then saw a large fight closer to Taco Bell. Police said that a juvenile male was punching a juvenile female. The juvenile male was arrested.

As more officers arrived, a verbal altercation was heard between two juvenile males, according to the post.

Officers ordered the two juvenile males to leave. One left, and the other continued and refused to leave.

Officers once again directed him to leave before the juvenile refused and lunged at the officer with his fists.

The juvenile tripped over a bush and fell, and the officer arrested him while he resisted. Police determined that the two juvenile males who had been arrested were brothers from Belleville, Illinois, according to police.

Police detained a third juvenile male but later determined he had minor involvement and released him.

Both juveniles who had been taken into custody were transported to the police department before being processed and released to their parents.

Both juveniles will be charged in the juvenile court system. The parent of the two was charged with Failure to Supervise and were issued a court date.

In its social media post, the police department stated that juveniles who gather and loiter near the Raising Cane’s and surrounding area will be charged with trespassing, and their vehicles will be towed.

Additional charges against the juveniles are pending the review of security camera footage.

“FHPD does not want to arrest juveniles or their parents. Please do the right thing and avoid it,” the police department said in its post.

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