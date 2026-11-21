GREENVILLE, Indiana — A 23-year-old man in Indiana was arrested this week on child pornography charges.

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Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force opened an investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating an unidentified person had uploaded child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the social media platform Kik in June 2026.

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During the investigation, detectives identfied the suspect as 23-year-old Ethan Hubler of Greenville, Indiana.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence on Bradford Road in Greenville,

During the morning hours of Nov. 17, detectives executed the warrant at the residence.

Hubler was taken into custody and transported to the Floyd County Jail as a result of the search.

Hubler was preliminarily charged with four counts of Possession and/or Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, a fourth-degree felony.

Additional charges are pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

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